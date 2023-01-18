FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in the Lorton area of Fairfax County required help from two neighboring fire departments and resulted in three firefighters being injured.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, units from the Fairfax and Prince William County Fire and Rescue Departments, as well as the Fort Belvoir Department of Fire and Emergency Services, were called to the 10900 block of Harley Road in the Lorton area for a report of a house fire.

Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

When they got there, they found a two-story home with the deck and one side fully involved in the fire. It was initially believed that two occupants were possibly trapped in the home, but contact with the occupants was made and it was determined that they were out of town.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished not long after the crews’ arrival. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, two were taken to a local hospital and one was treated at the scene.

Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started when a floor heater ignited ordinary combustibles. It is estimated that the fire caused approximately $123,467 in damage.