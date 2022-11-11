(Courtesy of Albemarle County Police Department)

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is reportedly searching for a 78-year-old missing man with dementia.

According to police, Lawrence Thomas was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road.

Thomas is believed to be driving a grey Nissan Rogue with the Virginia tag, ULP-1923. Police said he was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.

Police said Thomas is about 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

This is a critical missing person case, according to police. Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.