CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Culpeper County Public Schools is hosting a job fair with Virginia Career Works on August 20.

The fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, is in its second year and will take place at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Attendees will be able to speak to 20 local employers including CCPS. Resume-writing workshops will be held at the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center every day until the event at 11 a.m.

Those seeking to register for the event and/or get resume assistance should call 540-614-2604. Employers who will be attending the event, as well as more information, can be found in the flyer below.