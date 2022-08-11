CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were recently reunited with a 3-year-old child whose life they helped save during Memorial Day Weekend.

At around 2:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022, deputies were called to the 9200 block of Dulaney Road for a reported near-drowning child.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a 3-year-old child that had been pulled out of the pool. Deputy Earnshaw was the first to arrive and saw the child’s lips were reportedly turning blue. Earnshaw immediately performed a few back blows releasing excess fluids from the child’s nose and mouth.

According to police, Earnshaw then picked up the child and brought him over to newly arriving deputies for assistance in resuscitating the child while waiting for EMS to arrive.

The child was transported by helicopter to the UVA hospital for proper evaluation.

(Courtesy of Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office)

“Sheriff Jenkins would like you to join him in giving thanks to everyone for their quick response and efforts in saving a life,” a recent post on the official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office page reads.