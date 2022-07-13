CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A high school teacher in Culpeper County is in custody after police say he solicited nude photos from a 16-year-old male.

Craig Alexander Smith (Photo: Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of a 16-year-old male reported that she suspected 47-year-old Craig Alexander Smith of facilitating an inappropriate relationship with her son, alleging he gave him a call phone was driving him home from work.

Smith, who is the choir teacher at Culpeper County High School and is currently working in the summer school program, cooperated with police and admitted to providing the phone and asking for nude photos of the 16-year-old.

Smith was arrested and charged with using communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Smith is in Culpeper County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.