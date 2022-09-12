CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Culpeper Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men who they say were involved in a shoplifting incident at an Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store.

According to police, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the ABC Store in the Southgate Shopping Center in Culpeper.

Photo: Culpeper Police

The first suspect is described as a Black man with dreadlocks and facial hair wearing a white, green and orange short sleeve t-shirt. The second suspect is described as a white man wearing a blue hoodie and grey pants. The two suspects were seen leaving in a silver Toyota SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident it asked to call the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-0300.