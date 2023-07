FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Ox Road and Canterberry Road on the afternoon of Saturday, July 22. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cyclist’s current condition is unknown.