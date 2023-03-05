SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation in Spotsylvania County led to the arrest of a man for manslaughter, as well as possession of various types of narcotics, including fentanyl.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating the death of Sidney Cramer on Thursday, March 2 when they identified 23-year-old Christopher Jordan Rodriguez as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Rodriguez was later stopped by police while driving and arrested. Deputies searched his car and found more than five pounds of marijuana, two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 17 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of MDMA, several unknown substances which are suspected to be drugs and $2,000 in cash.

Rodriguez has been charged with manslaughter and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.