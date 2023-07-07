FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Route 3 between the Robert O. Norris Bridge and Route 33 in Middlesex County will experience delays for a few days while a paving project is completed.

Motorists will see slowdowns and lane closures on the Middlesex County side of the bridge beginning on Sunday, July 9, and ending Thursday, July 13, weather permitting. The work will be done between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. — meaning those who will be most affected are evening, overnight and early morning travelers.

There will be a pilot truck in the area to guide drivers through the work zone one by one. Flaggers will also be present to direct the flow of traffic.

This bridge connects Middlesex and Lancaster Counties, crossing over the Rappahannock River.