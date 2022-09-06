FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were working with school officials after someone used Snapchat to send messages that suggested somebody may be going to a middle school “to do harm to others.”

The sheriff’s office became aware of the potential threat against Admiral Byrd Middle School in Winchester Monday night.

FCSO said the initial messages were shared a number of times with other students. Some of those students showed their parents who, in turn, contacted people with Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) and the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined the threats contained in the messages weren’t credible, but extra resources were at the middle school Tuesday morning as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the threats, or the person or people responsible, can call the sheriff’s office or school officials.