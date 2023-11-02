SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of a shooting in the Fox Point Subdivision on Wednesday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting near North Danford Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1. At the scene, the sheriff’s office spoke with witnesses and determined Christopher David Williams shot a 35-year-old woman who was seated in the passenger side of a male friend’s vehicle.

According to authorities, the woman and her male friend were driving to a relative’s home to pick up her baby when there was an argument between the woman and a relative about bringing the male friend to the home.

As the car turned onto North Danford Street, multiple shots were fired resulting in the woman having five non-life-threatening wounds to her lower body. Authorities said the male driver sped off after realizing the woman was shot and drove to a nearby emergency room.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Williams is the husband of one of the woman’s relatives and he fled prior to deputies arriving. He is currently wanted on six charges — aggravated malicious wounding, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The weapon that was used during the incident has not been located. Authorities say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-582.