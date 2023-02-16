PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives have closed the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Manassas in August 2022 after the person of interest died in an unrelated shooting in Maryland this week.

On Friday, Aug. 19 at 8:28 p.m., Prince William County police were called to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard to investigate a shooting. Upon their arrival, police learned that two men were approached by another man who spoke to them briefly before shooting toward them. Both victims were hit during the shooting.

One victim, identified as 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, died at the scene.

In the days following the incident, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified a 19-year-old man from Manassas as a person of interest. The investigation uncovered that the person of interest had been killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It was after the second incident that police found evidence that linked the suspect to the Manassas homicide.

Because the suspect is dead, charges were not obtained and his identity will not be released.

According to police, no other individuals are being investigated and the case was closed on Feb. 13.