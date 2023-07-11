FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the town of Remington in Fauquier County.

Police say the crash occurred on Monday, July 10 at 9:09 p.m. along James Madison Highway just north of Freemans Ford Rd.

According to police, a 2003 Honda CR-V was evading law enforcement while driving north on James Madison Highway in the right lane. During the pursuit, the Honda swerved into the left lane in an attempt to avoid another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of the road, police say.

In doing so, the Honda collided with vehicle of a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the road and flip, police say.

The driver of the Honda — a 43-year-old man of Earlysville, Virginia — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was left with life-threatening industries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the deputy was not injured during the crash.

Virginia State Police encourages anyone with information about the pursuit to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161 and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520.

The crash remains under investigation by police.