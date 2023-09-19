FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man is in custody facing several charges after police say he intentionally caused a hit-and-run crash on the interstate in an attempt to injure a Henrico County woman who was riding with him.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South in Fredericksburg at the 130 mile marker just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Police say 42-year-old Marlon S. Bryan of Glenn Dale, Maryland was driving a 2013 BMW SUV south on I-95 when he intentionally rear-ended a 2011 Cadillac SUV in an attempt to injure his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from the Glen Allen area of Henrico.

The impact caused the BMW to run off the left side of the roadway into the median and Bryan got out and ran away from the scene. The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg with minor injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 62-year-old man from Philadelphia, as well as a 22-year-old and 2-month-old girl who were riding with him were also taken to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injures. Both of the adults were wearing seatbelts and the infant was secured in a child safety seat.

Shortly after the crash, police arrested Bryan without incident inside an entertainment venue in the Central Park Plaza shopping center in Fredericksburg. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run and felony attempted malicious wounding. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.