FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax woman has been charged in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of a 93-year-old man.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard in the West Springfield area for a report of a two-vehicle crash at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Old Keene Road and Huntsman Boulevard in Fairfax County

According to police, 93-year-old John Rowley, Jr. was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry when he attempted to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard from Old Keene Road and collided with a 2016 Dodge Journey heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.

Rowley was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening at the time, but his condition worsened and he died later that day.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Dodge, 41-year-old Jessica Bonilla Alfaro of Springfield, was speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. She was served with a magistrate summons for reckless driving and is scheduled to appear in court in February of 2023.