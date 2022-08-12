FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter after police say she was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in May.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in the Franconia area just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.

It was determined that 20-year-old Sara Flores of Lorton was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara east on Manchester Boulevard when the car left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. Flores and two male passengers in the back of the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old Danight Girmay of Lorton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant for driving under the influence was issued and detectives also believe speed was a factor in the crash. On the morning of Thursday Aug. 11, Flores turned herself into the Fairfax Adult Detention Center and was charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter. She is being held without bond.