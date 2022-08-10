FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run after turning himself into police two days after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Herndon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to Drainesville Road, just north of Powells Tavern Place, after 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for a report of a crash.

When they got to the scene of the crash, the officers found 27-year-old Alexis Andy Quispe Arontico, of Herndon, dead in a passenger seat of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, according to police. A witness reported seeing a man running from the scene before police got there. A helicopter and canine unit were dispatched, but the man could not be located.

Police said that on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 9, the driver of the car, Machiael Escalante-Torre, turned himself in at the Herndon Police Station. He was taken to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

According to police, it was determined during the investigation that Escalante-Torre was driving north on Drainesville Road when the car entered the median and struck a tree. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and detectives are working to determine if alcohol was involved as well, police said.