FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax man has been charged after police say he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on the evening of Oct. 26, 79-year-old Mazher Rajput, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was turning left onto Ox Hill Road from West Ox Road when he failed to yield to 27-year-old Andrew Dearing, who was on a Yamaha motorcycle heading south on West Ox Road.

Dearing collided with Rajput’s SUV and was ejected from his motorcycle. The SUV continued through the intersection, hit a crossing light and collided with a Lexus GS350. The SUV spun and hit the Lexus again before coming to a rest.

Dearing was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by Fairfax Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team, Rajput was charged with failing to yield when turning left and failing to abide by a traffic light. He was served two magistrate summons and his first court date is scheduled for January of 2023.