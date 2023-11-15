SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged after police say they ignored a school bus’s stop signs and flashing lights and struck a 14-year-old student in Spotsylvania County.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and deputies responded to the 5900 block of Courthouse Road at around 6:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

It was determined that a school bus was stopped to pick up children while clearly displaying stop signs and flashing lights in order to warn drivers of young pedestrians. Several drivers were stopped while two students crossed the street to board the bus.

While the bus was stopped, the driver of a 2017 Acura sedan approaching the area crossed over the double-yellow line into oncoming traffic before striking a 14-year-old student, as well as the front of the bus.

The student who was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus had around 10 students and the driver on board at the time of the crash, none were injured.

The driver of the sedan, who police only identified as a 20-year-old, was charged with reckless driving.