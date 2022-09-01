FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Falls Church woman has been charged with reckless driving after police say she hit a car that ran off the road into a parking lot, killing a pedestrian in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 26-year-old Yansi Martinez Gonzalez of Falls Church was heading north in a 2012 Honda Civic on Wilson Boulevard on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18 when she made an improper lane change and hit the side of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, forcing it off the roadway.
The Jetta went from the roadway to an adjacent parking lot on the 6200 of Arlington Boulevard where 62-year-old Austin Sweat of Maryland was walking. The Volkswagen then hit Sweat, who was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured during the crash.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Martinez Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court.