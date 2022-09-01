FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Falls Church woman has been charged with reckless driving after police say she hit a car that ran off the road into a parking lot, killing a pedestrian in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 26-year-old Yansi Martinez Gonzalez of Falls Church was heading north in a 2012 Honda Civic on Wilson Boulevard on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18 when she made an improper lane change and hit the side of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, forcing it off the roadway.

6200 Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners

The Jetta went from the roadway to an adjacent parking lot on the 6200 of Arlington Boulevard where 62-year-old Austin Sweat of Maryland was walking. The Volkswagen then hit Sweat, who was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured during the crash.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Martinez Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court.