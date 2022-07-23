ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license after turning himself in the day after a fatal car crash in Alexandria.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Huntington Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim of the crash, 56-year-old Doris Anita McPhail, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Although it was initially reported that McPhail was hit by an SUV, it was determined by detectives that a dark green 2007 Toyota Camry was headed south on Richmond Highway while McPhail was crossing outside of a crosswalk in a dimly lit area of the road.

The Camry hit McPhail, after which the driver continued on Richmond Highway. According to Fairfax Police, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash as of now.

The driver of the Camry, 19-year-old Diego Juarez Gomez of Maryland, called 911 later that night and told dispatchers about his involvement in the crash. The next day, Juarez Gomez turned himself in and was later released on his on recognizance.

McPhail’s death is Fairfax County’s 11th fatal pedestrian crash so far in 2022.