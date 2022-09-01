STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested and charged with DUI after police say he caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sitting in his marked patrol car at a red light on Route 1 in the Aquia Harbor area when a red Hyundai stopped behind him. An Acura MDX then rear-ended the Hyundai, causing it to ram into the back of the deputy’s car.

Photo: Stafford Sheriff’s Office

No was hurt in the crash but there was significant damage to all three vehicles involved. Another deputy responded to the scene and identified the driver as 31-year-old Bernard Griffin of Stafford. Griffin was arrested, charged with DUI and brought to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was later released on an unsecured bond.

People who believe they see a drunk driver on the road in Stafford are asked to call 540-658-4400.