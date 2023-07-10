STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A King George County man is in custody after police say he led deputies on a chase lasting nearly ten miles while driving under the influence.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, deputies received a report of a possibly drunk driver in an orange Dodge Caliber heading south on Richmond Highway.

A deputy found the car near Hospital Center Boulevard, noticed that the driver was unable to stay in one lane and tried to pull him over. The driver refused to stop and continued heading south at speeds up to 80 miles per hour, ignoring traffic lights, before turning right onto Layhill Road.

Deputies tried to stop the suspect by deploying spike strips, but they were not successful. The suspect, continuing at around 60 miles per hour, turned right onto Leeland Road and then left onto Deacon Road, running stop lights at both intersections in the process.

The driver then made a wide right turn onto New Hope Church Road and overcorrected, sending his car into a ditch. The deputies blocked the car’s path back onto the road and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Tony Trimble of King George County, was charged with felony eluding, a third DUI in five years, driving with a revoked license, failing to maintain the lane of travel, failing to obey traffic lights, failing to obey highway signs and throwing a cigarette out of his vehicle. Trimble is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.