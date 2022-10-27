ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — An Alexandria man was convicted in federal court after he hit a motorcyclist with his car at over 100 miles per hour on George Washington Memorial Parkway in northern Virginia, causing him to lose his leg and require steel rods in his arms and back.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 26-year-old Menyelek M. Maynard of Alexandria was convicted of assault resulting bodily injury, reckless driving and speeding on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to court records, Maynard was driving his Toyota Camry at over 100 miles per hour on George Washington Memorial Parkway in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Maynard hit a 20-year-old motorcyclist from behind, sending him flying more than 30 feet in the air.

Thanks to other drivers who stopped to help him and the quick response of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the victim’s life was saved. As a result of being hit by Maynard, the victim lost his left leg below the knee, as well as the feeling in the left side of his body and needed to have steel rods inserted in both his arms and his back.

After he hit the victim, Maynard’s car rolled several times and ended up upside-down in the Potomac River.

Maynard faces a maximum sentence of ten years, his sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2023.