FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.

Fairfax first responders reported to the 3900 block of Rosebay Court in Fair Oaks area on Thursday, Feb. 2 for a reported crash. When they arrived, they found a car had driven into a fence in front of a townhouse and had stopped in the middle of the yard at an incline.

  • Fairfax first responders reported to the 3900 block of Rosebay Court in Fair Oaks area on Thursday, Feb. 2 after a car had driven into a fence in front of a townhouse. Credit: Fairfax Fire/Rescue.
Fairfax Fire reported that while the driver was initially trapped, crews were able to extricate them from the car. The driver was ultimately not injured.