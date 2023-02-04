FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.

Fairfax first responders reported to the 3900 block of Rosebay Court in Fair Oaks area on Thursday, Feb. 2 for a reported crash. When they arrived, they found a car had driven into a fence in front of a townhouse and had stopped in the middle of the yard at an incline.

Fairfax first responders reported to the 3900 block of Rosebay Court in Fair Oaks area on Thursday, Feb. 2 after a car had driven into a fence in front of a townhouse. Credit: Fairfax Fire/Rescue.

Fairfax Fire reported that while the driver was initially trapped, crews were able to extricate them from the car. The driver was ultimately not injured.