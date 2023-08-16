TRIANGLE, Va. (WRIC) — A driver that died in a single-vehicle crash in Triangle has been identified, police said.

At 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Graham Park Road and Woodland Drive near Graham Park Middle School to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation found that the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion was driving east on Graham Park Road while speeding when the driver lost control of the car while in a turn in the road.

The car went off of the road, driving through a residential lawn where it hit a telephone pole guidewire before continuing to a ravine. Police say the car then struck a concrete culvert and finally stopped in a creek bed.

The driver, and the only person inside the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said no additional property damage was reported.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Fusion was identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Jacobs, of Dumfries.