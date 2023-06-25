LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car in Lancaster County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to Taylor Creek Road near Faith Circle in Lancaster at around 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 66-year-old Wanda Marie Rose, was heading north on Taylor Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV overturned and Rose was ejected.

Rose was pronounced dead at the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation.