FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the corner of Route 17 and Route 724 for a fatal motor vehicle crash.

A 2007 Toyota Yaris had been traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed the double-yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota — now identified as 32-year-old Jared M. Dent of Triangle — died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. The 64-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Virginia State Police is reportedly investigating the incident.