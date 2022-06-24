PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking anyone who may have witnesses a deadly single-vehicle crash to contact them.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a crash on the 3700 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

It was determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry was headed west on Graham Park Road when the driver lost control and crossed the double yellow line, running off the left side of the road and hitting a tree. The car then caught fire and became completely engulfed.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Timothy Dewaine Gunn of Dumfries, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has related information is asked to call Prince William Police at 704-792-7000.