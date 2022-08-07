PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver who was killed in a crash on Telegraph Road in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Telegraph Road and Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge on July 15 at 12:26 p.m. to investigate a crash.

The driver of 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, identified as 85-year-old Herbert James Hawkins of Woodbridge, was making a left turn from northbound Telegraph Road onto Caton Hill Road, according to police. As Hawkins turned, his car crossed paths with a 2018 Ford E-350 that was traveling south on Telegraph Road straight through the intersection.

According to police, the driver of the Ford, identified as a 41-year-old man from Maryland, appeared to have had a green signal, while Hawkins had a flashing yellow arrow.

The force of the crash rotated the Chevrolet before it came to rest in the intersection. Hawkins was not wearing a seatbelt. He was flown to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford and the passenger, identified as a 39-year-old man from Dumfries, were both transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.