STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Caroline County man is dead after police say he crashed his truck while trying to evade a traffic stop in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:12 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a deputy saw a Chevrolet Silverado heading west on Sherwood Forest Farm Road going 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy tried to stop the driver outside Catfish Kelly’s Country Store on Kings Highway. It appeared the driver was stopping, but he turned onto Little Falls Road and sped up to approximately 80 mph.

The driver of the truck continued about a half mile down Little Falls Road before he crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Robert Riley of the Port Royal area of Caroline County, died from injuries sustained during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Riley’s driver’s license had been revoked stemming from a DUI incident. This crash is still under investigation by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.