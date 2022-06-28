STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A repeat DUI offender was arrested after causing a multi-vehicle crash in North Stafford that left several people injured on Sunday.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around noon on June 26, police responded to a reported accident involving three vehicles on the 3600 block of U.S. 1.

Kathleen Fernandez. Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Police said in the release their investigation revealed that 39-year-old Kathleen Fernandez, of Stafford, was driving a Toyota Sienna with a juvenile passenger in the vehicle.

Fernandez was turning from northbound U.S. 1 into the Hidden Valley 7-Eleven, but failed to yield to southbound traffic and struck a black sedan, according to police. The impact forced the sedan into a southbound blue pickup truck.

Police said in the release that several injuries were reported at the scene but none were listed as life-threatening.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with DUI — her second offense in five years. Her blood alcohol content was over .20. She was also charged with child neglect and failure to yield, according to the release.

Police turned over the juvenile to a ‘responsible adult’ and notified Child Protective Services.