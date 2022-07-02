According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Rodriguez was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash while intoxicated.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he left his car’s front tag at the scene of a hit-and-run in the Aquia Harbor area of Stafford while intoxicated.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the scene of a hit-and-run just before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1 and found a Mazda 3 with rear damage pulled over on the Garrisonville Road bridge over Interstate 95.

Witnesses said a black car had been speeding and weaving through traffic when it hit the back of the Mazda. One witness managed to take a photo of the car’s rear tag as it left the scene but the front tag was left behind.

Another Stafford Sheriff’s deputy was in the area and was able to find the suspect’s car with a trail of smoke and substantial damage to the front of the vehicle. The deputy determined that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, was intoxicated and arrested him.

Rodriguez was charged with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving without a seatbelt. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.