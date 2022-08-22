PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries man died on Saturday after crashing his car into a retaining wall in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the area of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11:24 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, Garrett Ross Clark, 32, of Dumfries was driving a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Potomac Center Boulevard when the he drove onto the center grass median and entered the intersection of River Rock Way. He then left the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

Clark was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police, Clark was the sole occupant of the vehicle. An investigation by law enforcement revealed that he was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and drug use appeared to be a factor in the crash.