PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Prince William County Police, on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:52 p.m., officers responded to Chesapeake Drive in the Dumfries area to investigate an incident involving a Prince William County public school bus.

Police say the bus was stopped and attempting to unload students on Chesapeake Drive when a group of people got into an argument with the bus driver. During the encounter, the bus driver attempted to close the bus door. At that time, one of the people involved in the argument — a parent of one of the students on the bus — began knocking on the bus door. When the bus driver did not respond, the parent struck the glass door several times and attempted to open the door.

At that point, the bus driver began to drive away, and the parent held onto the handle of the bus door. The parent eventually let go, fell to the ground, and was struck in the leg by one of the bus tires, according to police.

The bus driver drove the remaining children back to their school after the incident.

Police say that the parent, identified as Gione Deswayne Wise of Dumfries, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were several children on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported for anyone on the bus. The children on the bus were released to their families without incident.

Wise was charged with attempted trespassing on a school and disorderly conduct, his court date is pending and he has been released on a court summons.

