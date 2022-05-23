MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A jail inmate in Manassas died Sunday evening of unknown causes, and his death is now under investigation.

Wilber Heovany Garcia Benitez, 38, of Dumfries, was found unresponsive in his cell sometime before 6:42 p.m. on May 22 in the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers employed by the jail initially provided first aid until fire and rescue crews arrived.

Garcia Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.