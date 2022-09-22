ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Prince William County man is facing up to 20 years in prison after distributing cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party, resulting in six overdoses and one death.

A federal jury convicted Michael Vaughn, 28, of Dumfries, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.

On Sept. 21, 2021, exactly one year before he was convicted, Vaughn distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Fairfax County. Six people took the drugs, believing it was just cocaine. All six people overdosed, the DOJ said in a statement.

The victims were all given Narcan, and five of them were able to be saved. However, the sixth victim died.

Vaughn was arrested at his home a month later on Oct. 20, 2021. According to the DOJ, police found approximately 60 grams of fentanyl powder in Vaughn’s home when he was arrested.

Vaughn faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Dec. 21, 2022.