PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta was heading north of Potomac Center Boulevard when he drove onto the median and into the intersection before leaving the roadway and striking a retaining wall.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Garrett Ross Clark of Dumfries, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to police, Clark was not wearing a seatbelt and speed as well as drug use appear to be factors in the crash.