PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July 2022 robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two-week search.

On Oct. 5 at 7:01 p.m., Prince William County Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road in the Dumfries area. During this stop, they identified one of the occupants of the car as 19-year-old Shanti Negus Felton of Dumfries.

Felton had active warrants for his arrest from two prior incidents. Felton was wanted in connection to a previously reported shooting that occurred on in May 2021, and a robbery in the parking lot of a business located in the 17100 block of Richmond Highway on July 10, 2022.

During the traffic stop on Oct. 5, Felton got out of the car and refused to follow officers` commands before running away on foot.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department searched the area for Felton but were unable to find him. Felton was eventually found by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Bay Shore, N.Y. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Felton was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with two counts of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of malicious wounding.

His court dating is pending and he is awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

