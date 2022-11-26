PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries woman is dead after she was hit by a car on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas on Friday night.

On Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:05 p.m., Prince William County police officers responded to the area of the Prince William Parkway near Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 2005 Toyota Sienna was driveway westbound on the Prince William Parkway when the car hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was reportedly wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the roadway.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old man from Manassas Park, remained at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian, identified as Sarah Jane Williams, 35, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital. She later died as a result of her injuries.

According to police, speed or impairment do not appear to be factors on the part of the driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.