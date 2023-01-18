SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies responded to a large fight at Riverbend High School during the school day on Tuesday, Jan. 17. After the fight, one 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

After the fight, a total of eight teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 were charged. The charges include assault and battery, malicious wounding and assault by mob. Police say there may be more charges as the investigation into the fight continues.

This comes after an altercation that took place at the school after a basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will have additional personnel at the school for the rest of the week.