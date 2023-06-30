Police are searching for Margaret Riley (Photos provided by Herndon Police Department)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly Fairfax woman has been missing since Thursday morning, and police believe she may be in danger.

The Herndon Police Department has released a critically missing adult alert for Margaret Jane Riley at 4:20 p.m. on June 30.

According to police, Riley is described as being a 5’2″, white, 80-year-old woman with white hair and blue eyes.

Riley was last seen on Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at her home on Nation Drive in Herndon. Police stated that Riley was possibly wearing tan pants, a flowery shirt and brown shoes.

Riley is possibly driving a blue 2014 Toyota Yaris with a Virginia plate that reads “UVU-3256.”

Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to Virginia State Police.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Riley, contact the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846.