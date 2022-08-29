SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car show and track day dedicated to vehicles powered by electricity is taking place in Spotsylvania County in mid-September.

The Electric Vehicle Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Dominion Raceway in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania County. Tickets and more information about the event can be found here.

Hosted by the EV Resource, a media outlet dedicated to all things EVs, the Electric Vehicle Fall Festival is “more than just a car show, more than a track day” — it is also intended to educate attendees about electric vehicles and “share the excitement and pure fun of electric vehicles with everyone.”

Electric vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars out on the track as well as the drag strip, and enter them in the event’s car show for a chance to win $100. There will also be panel discussions and Q&A sessions with electric car owners and EV advocacy groups like the Electric Vehicle Association.

File photo of person charging an electric vehicle. (Photo credit EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Zack Hurst, the owner of EV-Resource, said the event is inspired by the “great reasons” to consider an electric vehicle.

“I’m a car guy at heart. I just want to go fast and have fun, and that’s why the Electric Vehicle Fall Festival exists,” Hurst said. “I can’t think of a better way to have fun in a car than driving around a racetrack.”

Attractions at the event include the EV Education Zone, track rides, eMobility Zone, EV car show, two-mile road course and 1/8-mile drag strip.

Tickets for general admission at the event are $15 with separate pricing for track activities.