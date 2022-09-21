FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An instructional assistant at an elementary school in Fairfax County was arrested after police say he was seen assaulting a special needs student.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Sept. 16, two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School in the Reston area walked into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant, assaulting a special needs student.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MacDicken, who has been working at the school for about ten years, was arrested and charged with assault. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800.