FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a teacher faces a number of charges after he exposed himself to a child in Stratford Landing on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested James William Nugent II, 27, of Alexandria. Nugent is a resource teacher at Groveton Elementary School. FCPD said the child to whom Nugent is accused of exposing himself on Oct. 21 was not connected to Groveton Elementary.

Officers went to the intersection of Camden Street and Wittington Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. A child said someone approached the child in a minivan, then lured the child to the minivan. That’s when Nugent is to have exposed himself. The child ran and contacted police. Someone who lives in the neighborhood was able to give investigators surveillance video of the minivan involved. They said they used that footage and license plate readers to lead them to the minivan and Nugent.

Police executed a search warrant at Nugent’s home on Wednesday (Oct. 25). When they did, they said they found a number of pieces of child pornography. They took Nugent into custody. The charges against him include Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child. He also faces 13 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Detectives think Nugent exposed himself to at least four people near Stratford Landing Elementary School within the past two weeks. They encouraged anyone who has information about any case or potential case to contact them at (703) 246-7800. Anybody calling should select Option 3.