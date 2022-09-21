FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man who allegedly stole from the safe at a Fredericksburg city park has been arrested.

Police investigated the theft after the Parks and Rec director reported cash missing from the safe at the Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area on several occasions on July 7, according to a release.

After the investigation reportedly pointed to David Hunt, a former Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events staffer, police charged him with allegedly breaking and entering, burglary, trespassing and petit larceny for allegedly taking the funds that were locked up.

The 860-acre nature area located at 6600 River Road in Fredericksburg, has numerous concessions including a canoe, kayak and jon boat rental and a nature center.

Police arrested Hunt on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond, according to police.