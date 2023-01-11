FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 66-year-old acupuncturist is facing felony charges in Fairfax County after he was accused of two separate incidents of sexual battery.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the victim reported being unlawfully touched in her genital area by Dr. Chang Hee Him on July 14 and 18 while at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM) in the Vienna area for acupuncture treatment.

After conducting interviews, detectives determined that Kim’s actions were beyond the scope of a medical examination and obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Kim turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center and was given a $2,000 structured bond.

Detectives have learned that Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 20005 and served as Director of Clinical Operations at VUIM since 2015. He was also employed at other medical facilities in the region and worked at an acupuncture clinic in California before coming to Virginia.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this case or who believes Kim has had inappropriate contact with them to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 3.