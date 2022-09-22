UPDATE: According to Fairfax City Police, Proudfoot has been located and is safe.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax City are asking for help finding a missing 81-year-old man.

According to the Fairfax City Police Department, 81-year-old Keith Proudfoot was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 on the 3400 block of Andover Drive in Fairfax City. (Photo: Fairfax City Police)

Proudfoot has balding grey hair and brown eyes, stands about 6′ and weighs around 155 pounds.

Proudfoot was last seen wearing a grey button-up shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Proudfoot or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax City Police at 703-385-7924.