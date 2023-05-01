CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help finding a man with some distinctive articles of clothing who they say robbed a bank at gunpoint.

According to police, at around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the man pictured walked into Sandy Spring Bank on the 9900 block of Main Street and handed the teller a dark-colored Gucci bag and a note demanding money before taking out a handgun.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Foster of Fairfax City Police at 703-385-7848.