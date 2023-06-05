CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help locating a truck involved in an incident in which building materials were stolen from a construction site.

According to police, the pictured truck was involved in the theft of building materials from an NV Homes construction site in the 10600 block of Fairfax Boulevard in May.

Photo: Fairfax City Police

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information on this incident is asked to call Det. J. Farrell of Fairfax City Police at 571-302-0522.